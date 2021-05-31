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"𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘶𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘳-𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳-𝘰𝘭𝘥, 𝘊𝘢𝘴𝘩 𝘎𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘰
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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141 views • May 31, 2021
𝘗𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 18-𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳-𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘋𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘺𝘯𝘯 𝘉𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘯 a negro 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘶𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 ... 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘰𝘺 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘴𝘭𝘦𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 [𝘋𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘺𝘯𝘯 𝘉𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘯] 𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘬𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘣𝘣𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘮 ... 𝘗𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘰𝘺 𝘴𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘣𝘺 𝘢𝘯 “𝘦𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘦𝘢𝘱𝘰𝘯” 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 “𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘩” 𝘰𝘯 𝘚𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨."
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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