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"𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘶𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘳-𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳-𝘰𝘭𝘥, 𝘊𝘢𝘴𝘩 𝘎𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘰
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141 views • May 31, 2021
𝘗𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 18-𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳-𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘋𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘺𝘯𝘯 𝘉𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘯 a negro 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘶𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 ... 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘰𝘺 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘴𝘭𝘦𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 [𝘋𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘺𝘯𝘯 𝘉𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘯] 𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘬𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘣𝘣𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘮 ... 𝘗𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘰𝘺 𝘴𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘣𝘺 𝘢𝘯 “𝘦𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘦𝘢𝘱𝘰𝘯” 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 “𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘩” 𝘰𝘯 𝘚𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨."
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