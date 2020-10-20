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EP 2158-9AM TRUMP IS FIGHTING THE SAME TREASONOUS FBI & CIA THAT ASSASSINATED JFK & MLK
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26 views • October 20, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2158
TUESDAY - OCTOBER 20 , 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3583720758 

EP 2158-9AM TRUMP IS FIGHTING THE SAME TREASONOUS FBI & CIA THAT ASSASSINATED JFK & MLK 

When the matter of truth is depicted as a possible threat to those that govern a country, you no longer have a democratic state. True, not everything can be disclosed to the public in real time, but we are sitting on a mountain of classified intelligence material that goes back more than 60 years. How much time needs to elapse before the American people have the right to know the truth behind what their government agencies have been doing within their own country and abroad in the name of the “free” world?  EP 2158-9AM TRUMP IS FIGHTING THE SAME TREASONOUS FBI & CIA THAT ASSASSINATED JFK & MLK – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/2TcuX6i 


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