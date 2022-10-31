Liberal Fact Checker FORCED to Report the Obvious as Biden Makes Most False Claim Yet

The Daily Wire writes, Biden falsely stated that the price of gasoline was $5 per gallon when he took office while speaking at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York. “Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 — down from over $5 when I took office,” Biden said.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.