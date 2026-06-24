ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Wednesday 6/24/26 • MAMDANI IS THE KINGMAKER & NEW LEADER OF DEMOCRATIC PARTY • Alex Jones Network

MAMDANI EMERGES AS KINGMAKER & NEW LEADER OF DEMOCRATIC PARTY! TRUMP ORDERS CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION OF INTERNATIONAL OIL COMPANIES FOR PRICE FIXING! FEDS CAUGHT FEMINIZING MALE FISH, TUCKER WARNS ISRAEL PLANNING NEW 9/11!

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