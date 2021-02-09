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Billionaire Radical- George Soros - His Plan to Destroy America
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70 views • February 09, 2021
D. James Kennedy Ministry http://djkm.org/
Standing for Truth and Defending Your Freedom
SPECIAL: Billionaire Radical: George Soros and the Scheme to Destroy America - was created by D. James Ministries.
Learn more today at https://www.djameskennedy.org/ and https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money.
Standing for Truth and Defending Your Freedom
SPECIAL: Billionaire Radical: George Soros and the Scheme to Destroy America - was created by D. James Ministries.
Learn more today at https://www.djameskennedy.org/ and https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money.
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