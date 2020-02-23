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12. A Warning to America - Your Enslavement to Debt
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9 views • February 23, 2020
'A Warning to America - Your Enslavement to Debt' looks at the spiritual significance of America's debt crisis. Our attitude to spending money has made us modern day slaves. A slave state is the result of the American dream. If you can't pay off your debt (e.g. your student loan), then you owe your life in servitude to the state. You have sold your soul. What does Jesus say about making promises? This film looks at what the Bible says about debt and how it is based on making oaths. There are several tragic stories in the Bible about people who made an oath to God, or to someone else. Each story led to deep regret. This film is for American slaves and anyone else who is living in debt. It offers three possible solutions to the problem of debt. The big question is whether you are willing to do what it takes to break free from slavery.

CREDITS 01. Dog pissing on cars wheel by Ivan Mlinaric https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 02. burn in hell by tacit requiem https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 03. Praying Exams Go Well by megacharms https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 04. 150306-D-AF077-067 by Ash Carter https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 05. Scientology anti-SLAPP...by Michael https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 06. Expert Witness VOEUN by Khmer Rouge Tribunal https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 07. Victoria Allen administers by Arches National Park https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 08. Courtroom by Karen Neoh https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 09. Payday Loan Place...by Taber Andrew Bain https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 10. Graduation by Tulane Public Relations https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 11. College graduate students by Kit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 12. closing by Tim Pierce https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 13. 3D Shackled Debt by Chris Potter https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 14. Open Torah and pointer by Lawrie Cate https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 15. TD Jakes prosperity spiel by TruthAlliance7 YouTube (Creative Commons) 16. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
enslavementbible storiesamerican dreamjesus and moneyamerica debtamerica crisisslave statemaking promisesjesus and oathspeople in debtbreak free from modern slavery
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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