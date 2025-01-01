BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2025 Insights - What You Want To Pay Attention To
The Code Journey
The Code Journey
36 views • 4 months ago

This is an excerpt from The Code Journey Study Session, where I am sharing a partial overview of what the codes or energetic patterns are in 2025.  Make certain to pick up your own copy of The Code Journey for 2025, so that you can see all of influences that are going to be present and what to expect.  You can pick up your own copy at:  www.compassioncodes.com/the-code-journey.html

Keywords
awarenessplansworld eventsagendas2025 insightsenergetic currents
