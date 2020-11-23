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Man Tests Oxygen Level Outside and Behind Face Mask
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93 views • November 23, 2020
Be responsible. Don't wear a mask. It depletes oxygen in your body and forces you to breathe in CO2 that your body expelled. It makes you weak and may affect your mental judgement, making you a threat to yourself and others. Masks are dangerous.
Quote , Medicine is a science of uncertainty and an art of probability. William Osler
Quote , Medicine is a science of uncertainty and an art of probability. William Osler
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