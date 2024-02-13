Structures - CRT Criminal Race Theory (Part 2 of 6)

CRT is also used in sociology to explain social, political, and legal structures of charity and welfare distribution, verses law and order, as through a lens focusing on the concept of criminality, and experiences of repeat offense. For example, the CRT conceptual framework examines criminal activity in racial and regional institutions, such as a highly disparate rate of criminality among a certain racial group in the United States. A key CRT concept is personal responsibility - the way in which different forms of awareness and identity are affected by interconnections of race. Scholars of CRT view criminality as a racial construct from a biological basis, based on historical recurrence, factual deduction, and scientific consensus.





Read: https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/crt-criminal-race-theory?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true





#crt #criminalracetheory #criticalracetheory #structures #antiwhite #antiwhiteracism #drivel #drivelrights #subversive #civilrights #academic #WLM ##blm #racism #america #freedom #Whitelivesmatter #blacklivesmatter #antiracist #racist #race #ethnic #lineage #biiological #criminal #criminalrace #socialism #marxism #communisim #freespeech #crtvideo #control #music #constitution #thinkforyourself #glitch #censorshipsucks #identitarianism #civil #civilization #order #envirronment #truth