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Dr. Carrie Madej exposes Vaccine Covid19 Dangers Part 1 of 2
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1294 views • November 18, 2020
Dr. Carrie Madej exposes the truth on the New Covid19 Vaccines, Bill Gates, 5G, Changing your DNA, and DARPA.
This is part one of two parts.
Watch part two. The digital marker and how it’s connected to your cell phone.
This is part one of two parts.
Watch part two. The digital marker and how it’s connected to your cell phone.
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