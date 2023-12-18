Russian Marine Operators Destroyed a UKR British 155mm AS-90 self-propelled gun - 'Epic' Detonation of the Ammunition

Marine operators from the 810th Brigade identified and destroyed a British 155mm AS-90 self-propelled gun.
After the hit, a fire broke out in the control room. which led to the subsequent epic detonation of the ammunition. The crew, managed to escape.
