BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ezra's Eagle Prophecy EXPLAINED Is It About Trump, Harris, & America
High Hopes
High Hopes
3288 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
289 views • 8 months ago

Glenn Beck


August 19, 2024


There’s a prophecy in the ancient apocryphal book of 2 Esdras that some believe is about the United States. The “Ezra’s Eagle prophecy” details a 3-headed eagle whose feathers were believed to represent a succession of Roman leaders. But “A Remnant Shall Return” author Michael Rush believes the feathers might be leaders of a powerful End Times country — specifically, America. Rush joins Glenn to lay out his interpretation of the Ezra’s Eagle prophecy, including why he believes it details the history of U.S. presidents since Herbert Hoover. But do the feathers on the Eagle’s shorter left wing represent Trump, Biden, and Kamala Harris? Was the Deep State prophesied about over 2,000 years ago? And is it even a true prophecy? Glenn and Michael break down why we may soon know for sure …


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhYmvwVREYg

Keywords
trumpdonaldamericadeep stateprophecykamalaend timesglenn beckharrisezraeaglepresidents2 esdrasapocraphamichael rush
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy