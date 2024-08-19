Ezra's Eagle Prophecy EXPLAINED Is It About Trump, Harris, & America

Glenn Beck





August 19, 2024





There’s a prophecy in the ancient apocryphal book of 2 Esdras that some believe is about the United States. The “Ezra’s Eagle prophecy” details a 3-headed eagle whose feathers were believed to represent a succession of Roman leaders. But “A Remnant Shall Return” author Michael Rush believes the feathers might be leaders of a powerful End Times country — specifically, America. Rush joins Glenn to lay out his interpretation of the Ezra’s Eagle prophecy, including why he believes it details the history of U.S. presidents since Herbert Hoover. But do the feathers on the Eagle’s shorter left wing represent Trump, Biden, and Kamala Harris? Was the Deep State prophesied about over 2,000 years ago? And is it even a true prophecy? Glenn and Michael break down why we may soon know for sure …





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhYmvwVREYg