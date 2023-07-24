O'REILLY Biden's scandals could TANK presidency by end of the year

Glenn Beck
July 23, 2023
Between President Biden's age, health, and growing scandals, Bill O'Reilly isn't sure his presidency will last until the end of the year, never mind enter a second term. Bill joins Glenn to break down why he believes Biden might not get the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. Plus, Bill and Glenn discuss Biden's newest scandals, including why O'Reilly is "100% convinced" that Joe knew his family was making tens of millions of dollars from corrupt foreign business deals and lied about it to the public.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl8O9VnZTGk
