BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Get the most nutrients in one meal. - Dr Eric Berg
andreash
andreash
83 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
128 views • 7 months ago

https://drericberg.com/ 

Let’s look at the best food sources of the most important vitamins and minerals. When it comes to protein, grass-fed beef, lamb, and goat are the best sources. People often think carrots are high in vitamin A, but they don't contain the active form. Retinol, the active form of vitamin A, is found in liver, fish, cod liver oil, and egg yolk. There are two types of iron: non-heme iron, found in plants, which is not very absorbable, and heme iron, found in liver and red meat. Red meat, fish, eggs, cheese, and liver are all excellent sources of B vitamins. You can get B vitamins from grains, but grains contain phytic acid, which blocks the absorption of trace minerals. Nutritional yeast and sunflower seeds are also good sources of B vitamins. Collagen is a protein that makes up ⅓ of the body's protein. Consuming the skin from meat and fish, bone broth, and organ meats can help supply the body with collagen. Cod liver oil, sardines, and fatty fish help provide vitamin D3, but the sun is the best source. Supplements can be helpful if you can't get enough sunshine. Shellfish, cod, dairy, eggs, sea kelp, and sea salt are the best sources of iodine. Shellfish, organ meat, red meat, and Brazil nuts are the best sources of selenium. Oysters, beef, organ meats, and pumpkin seeds are the best sources of zinc. Fatty fish is the best source of omega-3 fatty acids. You can get ALA from algae, the precursor to omega-3 fatty acids. Fish and dairy contain magnesium, but not very much. Pumpkin seeds, greens, and chocolate are the best food sources. Animal foods are also not the best source of potassium. Consume plenty of greens and avocado to help get potassium. Check out these meal ideas that include foods high in nutrients: •Steak, eggs, salad •Burger, cheese, sauerkraut •Liver, onions, cauliflower •Egg, avocado •Sardines, tomato •Tuna salad with nutritional yeast •Salmon, carrots, Brussels sprouts •Shellfish, mashed cauliflower •Short ribs, cheese, tomato



Keywords
healthfoodnutrientsdr eric berg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy