Get the most nutrients in one meal. - Dr Eric Berg

https://drericberg.com/

Let’s look at the best food sources of the most important vitamins and minerals. When it comes to protein, grass-fed beef, lamb, and goat are the best sources. People often think carrots are high in vitamin A, but they don't contain the active form. Retinol, the active form of vitamin A, is found in liver, fish, cod liver oil, and egg yolk. There are two types of iron: non-heme iron, found in plants, which is not very absorbable, and heme iron, found in liver and red meat. Red meat, fish, eggs, cheese, and liver are all excellent sources of B vitamins. You can get B vitamins from grains, but grains contain phytic acid, which blocks the absorption of trace minerals. Nutritional yeast and sunflower seeds are also good sources of B vitamins. Collagen is a protein that makes up ⅓ of the body's protein. Consuming the skin from meat and fish, bone broth, and organ meats can help supply the body with collagen. Cod liver oil, sardines, and fatty fish help provide vitamin D3, but the sun is the best source. Supplements can be helpful if you can't get enough sunshine. Shellfish, cod, dairy, eggs, sea kelp, and sea salt are the best sources of iodine. Shellfish, organ meat, red meat, and Brazil nuts are the best sources of selenium. Oysters, beef, organ meats, and pumpkin seeds are the best sources of zinc. Fatty fish is the best source of omega-3 fatty acids. You can get ALA from algae, the precursor to omega-3 fatty acids. Fish and dairy contain magnesium, but not very much. Pumpkin seeds, greens, and chocolate are the best food sources. Animal foods are also not the best source of potassium. Consume plenty of greens and avocado to help get potassium. Check out these meal ideas that include foods high in nutrients: •Steak, eggs, salad •Burger, cheese, sauerkraut •Liver, onions, cauliflower •Egg, avocado •Sardines, tomato •Tuna salad with nutritional yeast •Salmon, carrots, Brussels sprouts •Shellfish, mashed cauliflower •Short ribs, cheese, tomato







