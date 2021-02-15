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Capitol Shooting Exposed as Fake Hollywood Stunt (Total) [15.02.2021]
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3187 views • February 15, 2021
Revelation 6:15?-17
15 And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains;
16 And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb:
17 For the great day of his wrath is come; and who shall be able to stand?
https://awakeningincubator.com/
J Stubbz
j stubbz is an jamaican dancehall/hiphop artiste and song writer.
11.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IbTCjVLhelQ
JStubbzVEVO
Joined Mar 23, 2020
37 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVkRSREXJrvAusZa3xa_bYg
15 And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains;
16 And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb:
17 For the great day of his wrath is come; and who shall be able to stand?
https://awakeningincubator.com/
J Stubbz
j stubbz is an jamaican dancehall/hiphop artiste and song writer.
11.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IbTCjVLhelQ
JStubbzVEVO
Joined Mar 23, 2020
37 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVkRSREXJrvAusZa3xa_bYg
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