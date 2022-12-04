Create New Account
Australia: Senator Alex Antic Tells Parliament that we are in the New World Order
In4mation
Published 15 hours ago |
Australia: Senator Alex Antic Tells Parliament that we are in the New World Order.

Senator Alex Antic, speaking to the Australian Parliament, Does covid still look like an emergency to you? Would anyone still be afraid if not for the incessant propaganda of the corporate media cabal and our bureaucratic class? The greatest emergency I see is a lack of strength. And, of course, the pattern continues with the lamentable World Health Organisation.

Join In4mation On Telegram: https://t.me/In4mation01.

