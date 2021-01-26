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Best COVID-19 defense
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572 views • January 26, 2021
This is a powerful, enlightening video with solid information, resources and action plan. We can fight against mandating human experiments at best, biological warfare at worst.
Dr. Simone Gold, America's Frontline Doctors against experimental biological agent mandates
The first step is knowledge. Inform yourself. Watch this
[and other videos in my VACCINES playlist].
More information:
www.America'sFrontlineDoctors: www.AFLDS.com
www.StopMedicalDiscrimination.org
Importantly, do not call this thing a vaccine.
It is an experimental biological agent - brand new, untested technology with no proven efficacy and numerous documented "side-effects" including death.
Dr. Simone Gold, America's Frontline Doctors against experimental biological agent mandates
The first step is knowledge. Inform yourself. Watch this
[and other videos in my VACCINES playlist].
More information:
www.America'sFrontlineDoctors: www.AFLDS.com
www.StopMedicalDiscrimination.org
Importantly, do not call this thing a vaccine.
It is an experimental biological agent - brand new, untested technology with no proven efficacy and numerous documented "side-effects" including death.
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