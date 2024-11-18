Lazarus, Samuel & Near Death Experiences

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode we will examine the parable of the Rich Man & Lazarus found in Luke 16, as well as King Saul’s strange interaction with a medium who summoned a spirit impersonating the prophet Samuel. We will also discuss near death experiences (NDEs) and see what the bible has to say about these things.
00:00 - Introduction
08:06 - The Parable of the Rich Man & Lazarus
16:05 - 5 Important Points
1:13:12 - Putting it Together
1:32:24 - Saul & The Medium of Endor
1:53:07 - Near Death Experiences