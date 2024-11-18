Lazarus, Samuel & Near Death Experiences

In this episode we will examine the parable of the Rich Man & Lazarus found in Luke 16, as well as King Saul’s strange interaction with a medium who summoned a spirit impersonating the prophet Samuel. We will also discuss near death experiences (NDEs) and see what the bible has to say about these things.





00:00 - Introduction

08:06 - The Parable of the Rich Man & Lazarus

16:05 - 5 Important Points

1:13:12 - Putting it Together

1:32:24 - Saul & The Medium of Endor

1:53:07 - Near Death Experiences