Melbourne Freedom Rally 24 May 2025

This covers all the speeches in the Bourke Street Mall and the general atmosphere in the place. Many people stopped to chat. Encouraging. The subject matter covered government corruption and ways to detox from the poison jab. People were reminded of the big rally last Tuesday when an estimated 6,000 stood outside Parliament House. There is a wind of change in the air and we continue to remind people to be ready for it.