The Truth About the Lahaina Police Blocking the Road from an Eyewitness.
Deception By Omission
Some may have a hard time with the accusation that the police blocked cars as the Lahaina fires raged trapping them in the inferno quickly coming essentially burning them to death..

The ones who sat patiently in the cars in obedience to authority died. Some residents didn't and escaped with their lives.

This is the account of "Fish", an older man, well-known in the Lahaina business district who had no car.

Fish left Lahaina on foot knowing the fire was raging hard and would soon engulf the area.

Fish saved his life by walking out of Lahaina on Front Street. As he did, he noticed a line of cars stopped but didn't understand why.

This is what he witnessed - the truth.

hawaii maui government corruption government conspiracy government deception lahaina politics and current events lahaina fire maui fire death by government

