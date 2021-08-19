YOUR GOV'T IS LYING - YOU CANNOT CATCH CORONAVIRUS

‘If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.’Guess what this video has violated big techs control of free speech.Presented by Tom Barnett, a professional and expert in Medical Science.Who is Dr Tom Barnett? Tom Barnett studied science and medicine for 10 years. He devoted 3 years of his studies and research specifically to Mold, Fungus, Bacteria, Protozoans and Viruses. His knowledge, understanding and opinions concerning "viruses" is consistent with numerous other highly qualified scientists, doctors and PhDs.There are two patents for the coronavirus, 2006 US 2006257852 and European patent EP 3172319A1. Applied for in 2006 (no typo) 2006 by a company called Kyron who sold it to GlaxoSmithKlein. The EP patent is owned by a company called Pirbright which is owned by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.Use a search engine to look for patent: US 2006257852 and EP 3172319A1