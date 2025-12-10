Adorn Your Heart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stop trying to attract people by hitting them with every temptation under the sun. Doing that IS SIN (read Luke 17:1-3a), so KNOCK IT OFF! Instead, strive to be effective at adorning your heart—so that others are not sinfully tempted by your actions and adornments (again, read Luke 17:1-3a). The Christian should want, and be pursuing, a Christian mate, not some John or Jane Adonis.
#AdornYourHeart, #StopTemptingOthers, #FollowChrist