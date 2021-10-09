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Offense not Defense to fight our enemy / the spiritual warfare w e a p o n we have and don't use
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120 views • October 09, 2021
Kat Kerr challenges us to go into offensive warfare (not just defensively responding and asking the Lord for protection) in a discussion on dealing the onslaught of words and images from the media and every new diabolic tactic and insult they come up with. If we all did this, it would all be over in a day.
Original air on Elijah Streams wit Steve Schultz: October 8, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCwj3er6hM8
Original air on Elijah Streams wit Steve Schultz: October 8, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCwj3er6hM8
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