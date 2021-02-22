Who Says Tennis Fans Are All Brain Dead? 🇦🇺

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The booing occurred after Tennis Australia chair Jayne Hrdlicka remarked during the presentation how the global vaccine efforts were a sign of optimism following a "deep loss and extraordinary sacrifice for everyone."
"With vaccinations on the way, rolling out in many countries around the world, it’s now a time for optimism and hope for the future," she continued, before the crowd at Rod Laver Arena started booing.
More MSM propaganda here:
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/australian-open-fans-slammed-for-booing-mention-of-coronavirus-vaccine
Source : https://archive.org/details/tennis-fans-arent-all-brain-dead
Peekay