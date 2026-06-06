© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's a Romance Novel, in a song! It's a fantasy about a cowboy and a lady, and their happy ever after!
Wild Blue Yonder
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My Concept, Direction, Arrangement, Style, Video Production, Original Lyrics, and AI Voice/Music
verse
She bought 1 ticket, to that big time rodeo
She watched the cowboys ride, oh, what a great show
She wasn't looking, for love, at the time
That was until she saw, the denim blue in that cowboy's eyes
Chorus
Maybe it was chance, maybe it was meant to be
Maybe the phase of the moon, maybe destiny
They are the perfect match, anyone can see
Into the wild blue yonder, together they will be
verse
"Are you from around here?" she said with a smile
He said, "I'm from out West, where the mountains kiss the sky"
"Where the horses run free, and the bison run wild"
"Take my hand, come with me, and I will change your life"
Chorus
Maybe it was chance, maybe it was meant to be
Maybe the phase of the moon, maybe destiny
They are the perfect match, anyone can see
Into the wild blue yonder,
Maybe it was chance, maybe it was meant to be
Maybe the phase of the moon, maybe destiny
They are the perfect match, anyone can see
Into the wild blue yonder, together they will be
Into the wild blue yonder
together they will be