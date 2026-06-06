It's a Romance Novel, in a song! It's a fantasy about a cowboy and a lady, and their happy ever after!





Wild Blue Yonder

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% My Concept, Direction, Arrangement, Style, Video Production, Original Lyrics, and AI Voice/Music



verse

She bought 1 ticket, to that big time rodeo



She watched the cowboys ride, oh, what a great show



She wasn't looking, for love, at the time



That was until she saw, the denim blue in that cowboy's eyes





Chorus

Maybe it was chance, maybe it was meant to be



Maybe the phase of the moon, maybe destiny



They are the perfect match, anyone can see



Into the wild blue yonder, together they will be





verse

"Are you from around here?" she said with a smile



He said, "I'm from out West, where the mountains kiss the sky"



"Where the horses run free, and the bison run wild"



"Take my hand, come with me, and I will change your life"





Chorus

Maybe it was chance, maybe it was meant to be



Maybe the phase of the moon, maybe destiny



They are the perfect match, anyone can see



Into the wild blue yonder,



Maybe it was chance, maybe it was meant to be



Maybe the phase of the moon, maybe destiny



They are the perfect match, anyone can see



Into the wild blue yonder, together they will be





Into the wild blue yonder





together they will be