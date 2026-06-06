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Wild Blue Yonder - Gail Carson
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It's a Romance Novel, in a song!  It's a fantasy about a cowboy and a lady, and their happy ever after! 


Wild Blue Yonder
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% My Concept, Direction, Arrangement, Style, Video Production, Original Lyrics, and AI Voice/Music

verse
She bought 1 ticket, to that big time rodeo

She watched the cowboys ride, oh, what a great show

She wasn't looking, for love, at the time

That was until she saw, the denim blue in that cowboy's eyes


Chorus
Maybe it was chance, maybe it was meant to be

Maybe the phase of the moon, maybe destiny

They are the perfect match, anyone can see

Into the wild blue yonder, together they will be


verse
"Are you from around here?" she said with a smile

He said, "I'm from out West, where the mountains kiss the sky"

"Where the horses run free, and the bison run wild"

"Take my hand, come with me, and I will change your life"


Chorus
Maybe it was chance, maybe it was meant to be

Maybe the phase of the moon, maybe destiny

They are the perfect match, anyone can see

Into the wild blue yonder, 

Maybe it was chance, maybe it was meant to be

Maybe the phase of the moon, maybe destiny

They are the perfect match, anyone can see

Into the wild blue yonder, together they will be


Into the wild blue yonder


together they will be

Keywords
airomancecountry musicrodeohappy ever after
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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