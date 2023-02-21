Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/bill-gates-and-matt-hancock-squirm-when-questioned-by-reporters/

Disgraced Former UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, recently appeared on Good Morning Britain to promote his new book and got more than he bargained for when a co-host gave him the grilling of a lifetime for not following his own tyrannical social distancing guidance back in 2021. Bill Gates received a similar grilling recently over his relationship with convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

POSTED: February 13, 2023