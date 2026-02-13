DEATH JAB DESTROYS NFL PLAYER W BLOOD CLOT IN LUNG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
### Chris Olave News Articles (Most Recent to Oldest)
#### 1. Report: Chris Olave Will Miss Final Saints Game Due to Blood Clot in Lung
- **Source**: WDSU (YouTube Video)
- **Date**: January 1, 2026
- **Views**: 1,299
- **Description**: Report on New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave missing the season finale against the Atlanta Falcons after a blood clot was detected in his lung.
- **Video URL**: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=sCMGOHAjkJg
- **Website URL**: https://www.wdsuDOTcom/
#### 2. Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Star WR Chris Olave Missed Big Ten Media Days Due to COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
- **Author**: Riley Gates
- **Date**: July 23, 2021, 10:04 AM
- **Summary**: Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed that star wide receiver Chris Olave missed Big Ten Media Days because he was receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He was replaced by tight end Jeremy Ruckert.
- **Source URL**: https://247sportsDOTcom/article/ohio-state-buckeyes-football-chris-olave-wide-receiver-big-ten-media-days-covid-19-vaccine-168160161/