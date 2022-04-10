⁣THE KALLERGI PLAN [Global JEWISH COMMUNISM]THE KALLERGI PLAN (WHITE GENOCIDE-JEWISH COMMUNISM)The Kalergi Plan for White Genocide – Was backed by famous powerful JEWS!Richard Coudenhove Kalergi was the son of an Austrian diplomat and a Japanese woman. Decades before the final integration & consolidation of the European nations into what we now know as the EU, Kalergi’s "Pan-European" movement — as confirmed by Kalergi himself in his own autobiography — here — was financially backed by Cabal billionaire bosses such as "Baron" Louis de Rothschild, Bernard Baruch and the Brothers Warburg (Max & Paul). With such high-powered Jewish backers and close contacts with European aristocrats and politicians, Kalergi — who was also a freemason — managed to attract important heads of state to his bosses’ long term project for European integration.As far back as 1922, Kalergi’s "Pan-Europeanism" aimed to create a global federation of nations led by the United States. European integration would be the first step in creating this future world government. But very few people know that this "founding front-man" of European integration also envisioned the silent genocide for the White peoples of Europe. In order for Kalergi’s openly-described “New Europe” of mixed races and slave citizens to rise, European "Fascism" had to fall. And THAT, dear reader, is what World War II was really all about! Indeed, Hitler himself, writing in Mein Kampf (1924), referred to Kalergi as a "cosmopolitan bastard." (here) Years later, the "Nazis" chased Kalergi’s ilk out of Austria after the 1938 Germany-Austria merger (the Anschluss).Picture Picture Picture1 & 2. The incompatible worldviews of The Great One and the Globalist front-man he referred to as a "cosmopolitan bastard" represent the true cause of the grand history-altering conflict that was World War 2. // 3. Pro-Anschluss poster depicts Austria’s liberals fleeing as NSDAP takes over. Kalergi was one of those who left.In his book "Praktischer Idealismus" (Practical Idealism), Kalergi boldly declares that the citizens of the future "United States of Europe" will not be White people. In his own words:"The man of the future will be of mixed race. The races and classes of today will gradually disappear due to the elimination of space, time, and prejudice. The Eurasian-negroid race of the future, similar in appearance to the Ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples with the diversity of individuals."Of course, Kalergi’s Jewish paymasters will not be replaced or blended out by this "Eurasian-negroid race of the future." Far from it. Writes the hired hack of his beloved paymasters (have your barf bag ready):"Instead of destroying European Judaism, Europe, against her will, refined and educated this people, driving them to their future status as a leading nation through this artificial evolutionary process. It’s not surprising that the people that escaped from the Ghetto-Prison, became the spiritual nobility of Europe. Thus, the compassionate care given by Europe created a new breed of aristocrats. This happened when the European feudal aristocracy crashed because of the emancipation of the Jews.""The Jewish leaders of socialism wish, with the most exalted unselfishness, to erase the original sin of capitalism, to free the people from injustice, and to change the redeemed world into an earthly paradise."Again, by his own admission, in Kalergi’s "earthly paradise" (sounds a lot like Marx & Trotsky) Whites are to be blended out of their own nations while the Jew becomes "the spiritual nobility." Is that not exactly what we are witnessing today? Ah, show us the shekels, Count K, show us the shekels!Picture Picture Picture PictureKalergi was only the sainted front-man for the Jewish Supremacist scheme to replace the Whites of Europe and lay the framework for world government. The real masterminds (revealed by Kalergi himself) were "the usual suspects" ) pictured above.Image 1: "Austrian" banker and close friend of Kalergi, Louis de Rothschild (assets seized and later arrested by the "Nazis") // 2. "German" banker Max Warburg (later neutered by Hitler) // 3. "American" banker Paul Warburg (Father of the Federal Reserve and first Director of the Council on Foreign Relations) // 4. Mighty "American" banker Bernard Baruch — who owned Winston Churchill, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, George Marshall & Dwight EisenhowerPicture PictureThe Jewish Daily Bulletin and Kalergi’s own writings confirm that "Pan-Europe" was strongly backed by "the usual suspects." In addition to the big bankers, Sigmund Fraud (cough cough) and Albert Einstein (cough cough) were also supporters of the Kalergi program.