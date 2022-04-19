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The Flavor of More Mindfulness - mindfulness tips / how to be present {Weekly Mindfulness Prompt}
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11 views • April 19, 2022
Your mindset will make or break your year. Catch a quick mindfulness prompt every Monday of 2022 here on this channel. This week's prompt focuses on using your sense of taste to help you to become more present and connected to the now.
Check it out, share your thoughts in the comments below and thanks for watching! For more support visit bit.ly/holisticsupport
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Check it out, share your thoughts in the comments below and thanks for watching! For more support visit bit.ly/holisticsupport
Save over 75% on the Self Love Power Shift, a 6-step online course guiding you to a deeper connection with yourself: https://holisticrestoration.com/selflovenow {LIMITED TIME OFFER SO ACT NOW!}
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