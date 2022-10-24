What To Do When You Don't Know What To Do

February 20th, 2022

When everything feels too big and overwhelming, what do you do? In 2nd Chronicles 20, God's people cried out to Him with prayer and fasting, and He fought the battle for them. As a church, we must continually seek the Lord's will in our decisions and allow Him to go before us in every battle.

"And Jehoshaphat feared, and set himself to seek the Lord, and proclaimed a fast throughout all Judah." 2 Chronicles 20:3