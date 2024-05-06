Create New Account
Its Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christ Is Returning Part Two
Pastor Jack Ward
Published Yesterday

5/5/2024

Matthew 24:3-22  It’s beginning to look a Lot like Christ is Coming

Intro: You know the Christmas song…”it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas?”  I think Bing Crosby did the most well known version of it.  Well….. you know Christmas is near when you see the Pumpkins appearing, Right?  Halloween is here to scare us and deceive us.  Well the pumpkins are already here!  Actually the Thanksgiving turkey has already been prepared and ready to be consumed.  The world is getting ready for judgment.  it is just at the verge.  Soon Christmas will be here….Jesus is coming!  Not to be born….but He’s coming again to rule and reign this time and judge an unbelieving world.  

