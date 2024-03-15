Create New Account
Why are Western Tanks getting Annihilated in Ukraine? - Russell 'Texas' Bentley, in Donetsk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Why are Western tanks getting annihilated in Ukraine? 

Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley (TXDPR) explains that Abrams and Leopards tanks are ill suited for local weather conditions. Additionally, these tank models are pretty much helpless against Russian drones. 

“American military hardware is not built to be effective. It's built to make a profit for the people that build it.”

Adding a comment from Russell today...

My Grandfather killed nazis, I did too. We didn't "execute" them, we just put them out of their misery. We were doing them, and the world, a favor.   👍🤠

