BrightLearn - Devil in the Milk: Illness Health and the Politics of A1 and A2 Milk by Thomas Cowan
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
196 followers
274 views • 1 month ago

"Devil in the Milk: Illness, Health, and the Politics of A1 and A2 Milk" by Thomas Cowan explores the controversial differences between A1 and A2 milk, focusing on a single amino acid variation in the beta-casein protein that may have significant health consequences. Cowan argues that A1 milk, which contains histidine instead of proline at position 67, releases beta-casomorphin-7 (BCM7) during digestion, a peptide linked to conditions like heart disease, Type 1 diabetes, autism and autoimmune disorders. The book presents scientific studies, historical context (noting that A2 was the original form before a mutation in European cattle) and industry resistance to acknowledging potential risks. Cowan advocates for greater transparency, consumer awareness and a shift toward A2 milk production to improve public health.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
