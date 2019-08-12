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9/11 Truth - The impossible took place!
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143 views • August 12, 2019
Video breaks down the taking down of the Twin Towers, showing how they turned to dust. Every building with the WTC designation fell on 9/11. This is a condensed, to the point edit of the Judy Wood video of her investigation into 9/11.
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