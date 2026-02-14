Dr Knock and Dr Diafoirus (in FR)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In French literature, Dr Diafoirus and Dr Knock are famous characters figuring arrogance, incompetence, greed and corruption. This is precisely the type of doctors that was shown on French television during the coronacircus. Conflicts of interests by the hundreds! Big Pharma's voices to dupe the French patients.