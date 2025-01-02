Just say "The Jews" and BREAK THE JEW TABOO!

There's nothing like some bluegrass...

Except for some Bluegrass speaking the cold, hard TRUTH!





All of mankind has an enemy...

And it is about time that they realize it!





Up until now you've been called an "Anti-Semite" by people who are NOT SEMITIC! These are IMPOSTORS, and they have hijacked a people!





Even the bible will tell you these are impostors!





Revelation 2:9

“I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.”





Coming to the clear understanding that you are at war with people who control the world using nothing more than a printing press and deception!





These people have deceived all of mankind into using their worthless fiat currency to trade with, which is not money, but a "Note of DEBT" that they own and control, and print at will!





These people can BUY anyone on earth because all they gotta do is

"Print those people some money"





They use this worthless fiat currency to control MEN, and turn those men against their brothers and sisters. The end result is men who

DESTROY THEIR OWN PEOPLE to obtain worthless "Jew Bucks"





Mankind can trade using ANYTHING!

It's literally INSANE to use fiat currency controlled by YOUR MORTAL ENEMY!

The Jew is the mortal enemy of every non-Jew on Earth!





And that is just a fact folks

This is a catchy tune!