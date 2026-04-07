Iran, Russia Planning Nuclear Bomb Attack On Israel or USA? Bombing Of Israel Before The SDA Church

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Bible Prophecy gives up a vision of the future and very soon we are going to see a nuclear bomb that will affect thousands of people. Jerusalem or Tel Aviv could be hit with a nuclear bomb very soon, and it could be a result of the alliance between Russia and Iran. Vladimir Putin is not happy that Benjamin Netanyahu of Jerusalem is getting help from Donald Trump the President of the United States. The Iran-Israel War will likely lead to the detonation of a nuclear bomb. God is giving prophetic visions and dreams of what is happening in our world.
#Russia
#Iran
#Israel
#Jerusalem
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