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Iran, Russia Planning Nuclear Bomb Attack On Israel or USA? Bombing Of Israel Before The SDA Church
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Bible Prophecy gives up a vision of the future and very soon we are going to see a nuclear bomb that will affect thousands of people. Jerusalem or Tel Aviv could be hit with a nuclear bomb very soon, and it could be a result of the alliance between Russia and Iran. Vladimir Putin is not happy that Benjamin Netanyahu of Jerusalem is getting help from Donald Trump the President of the United States. The Iran-Israel War will likely lead to the detonation of a nuclear bomb. God is giving prophetic visions and dreams of what is happening in our world.


#Russia

#Iran

#Israel

#Jerusalem


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Keywords
world war 3bible prophecytrump israelend time prophecyglobal conflictisrael conflictiran israel warjerusalem prophecyiran nuclear threatnuclear attack israelisrael nukedjerusalem nuclear bombtel aviv nuclear strikemiddle east nuclear warnuclear war prophecyisrael under nuclear threatiran russia alliancerussia supports iranrussia iran militaryputin netanyahu tensionsiran war with israeljerusalem destructionsda last day events
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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