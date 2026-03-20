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Joe Kent: during the US-backed 'dirty war' in Syria, DC relied on Al-Qaeda & ISIS as proxies
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Joe Kent gave an interview on the Scott Horton Show in which he acknowledged that during the US-backed "dirty war" in Syria, Washington relied on Al-Qaeda and ISIS as proxies.

His wife, Shannon Kent, was killed by a Sunni extremist suicide bomber in Syria in 2019.

In his resignation letter, the one praising Trump's pre-war foreign policy, Kent specifically thanks Trump for killing Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was the commander most responsible for coordinating the ground campaign that decimated ISIS across Iraq and Syria. He was, by any honest accounting, one of the most effective forces against the very groups Kent acknowledges the US was using as proxies.

Kent opposes the Iran war. He also thanks Trump for killing the man who spent years fighting the people who killed his wife, while acknowledging the US was on the other side of that fight.

🐻 Something doesn't add up. 🤔 @DD Geopolitics

@DD Geopolitics:  Let’s have a bit of a tinfoil hat moment…

Tucker, Vance, Kent… they all seem to orbit around Peter Thiel. And their long-term interest appears to be positioning JD Vance for a 2028 run. But the current situation is making that goal harder and harder to achieve.

It feels like there’s a push to shift the blame entirely onto Israel, maybe as a way to salvage the broader strategy.

There’s also another angle to consider: the GCC countries and the major data centers that the U.S. “tech bro” crowd has invested in.

What happens if Iran starts targeting the underwater data cables that connect those centers to the rest of the world? That would likely make some very powerful people extremely unhappy—and could set things back years.

Just a thought....


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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