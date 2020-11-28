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11.28.2020 Glad Tidings You've Probably Missed
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41 views • November 29, 2020
I was just surfing the news feeds and a recurrent theme is popping up that I haven't seen on the MSM
Outr cousins across the pond are getting uppity over the new mandates for the Rona lockdowns. I consider this a good sign that the NWO is losing control and might be in for some tough times. This gives me a small hit of the hopium my friends. Stay safe be happy and healthy my friends.
If you're a content creator and have a Minds.com account please consider posting here. We need more content , whatever you do should be fine.
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Thanks for watching and sharing folks.
E.
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Outr cousins across the pond are getting uppity over the new mandates for the Rona lockdowns. I consider this a good sign that the NWO is losing control and might be in for some tough times. This gives me a small hit of the hopium my friends. Stay safe be happy and healthy my friends.
If you're a content creator and have a Minds.com account please consider posting here. We need more content , whatever you do should be fine.
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/100000000000000681
Thanks for watching and sharing folks.
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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