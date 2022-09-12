NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09/12/2022

The raid on Donald Trumps home went totally against the 4th Amendment, and should tell all of us that if they can do it to him, they will do it to us, and then need no proof. they went after Trump because Trump had the goods on the FBI and what they did to go after the president when there was no proof, only a so called Whistle Blower. What about Hunter Biden, and Hillary Clinton? There was actually proof there.
