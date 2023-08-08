BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

**AMOXICILLIN **911**
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
183 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
492 views • August 08, 2023

Wow. There's an AWEFUL lot of scrutiny around getting this antibiotic. A DEFINITE change from a few years ago and was peculiarly hard to get. I mean, 3 signatures on this. The facility administrator(or owner possibly) had to sign off on it just like narcotics. If I hadn't had the positive results with amoxicillin personally treating my dog(after being infected during an simple tooth extraction) I'm certain I wouldn't have gotten it. What did 12 days of actual, real antibiotic cost for my dog you ask? $160. This is nuts. And people, it's THE SAMW.SYSTEM WE HAVE. I promise you it's the same exact business model.far as restricted medications becuz they won't get 100Ks of dollars in insurance savings if they prescribe drugs and meds that theyre told not to. Simple as that. Doctors do t use their own insurance anymore. The owner of the medical complex does. That owner saves MILLIONS every year by NOT PRESCRIBING drugs that the insurance companies and pharma say not to prescribe. I'm guessing they also have and ESG score guys. I think our medical system is owned by ESG(social credit) scores same as retail giants. Remember, all these doctors are xxxinated... And woke as hell behind closed doors MORE THAN LIKELY. Be careful. Cover your ass. Be prepared to be your own doctor and get the proper antibiotics for emergency however you have to... But most of all, just know the medical system loop is Closing fast. Take care of yourself! Be prepared. Extraction tools, as barbaric as they look, you do t wanna be caught w out those either. Pain meds as well will be gold... More valuable than gold actually so, anyway, heads up guys. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalamoxicillin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Mike Adams
Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

HRS Editors
Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Mike Adams
Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy