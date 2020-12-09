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Flat Earth Talk & Conference Updates w/ Robbie Davidson | The Awakening Liberty Show
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15 views • December 09, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Oct 30, 2017 with 3.3K views.
Original air date: Sept 16, 2017
http://tfrlive.com/impossiball-with-robbie-davidson-celebrate-truth-74626/
Today I welcomed back to the program filmmaker Robbie Davidson from Celebrate Truth to talk about his new films and the Flat Earth International Conference in Raleigh North Carolina November 9th and 10th! A Flat Earth show of mega proportions! His latest film Impossiball is an in-depth look at the Copernican Paradigm and answers many of the questions people have about the F.E. model and the lies of the heliocentric model. Why the Lies? It’s not complex it goes right back to the Garden! To those who condemn before investigation and to those who cite that scientists, professors, astrophysicists, and PhD’s are the only ones suited to tell us about our cosmology and reality, might I suggest that an Indoctrinated (not educational) degree in B.S. is still B.S. Great show! Many thanks to Robbie for his work and for joining us today! Much Love to all and God Bless! -Sean Caron
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Original air date: Sept 16, 2017
http://tfrlive.com/impossiball-with-robbie-davidson-celebrate-truth-74626/
Today I welcomed back to the program filmmaker Robbie Davidson from Celebrate Truth to talk about his new films and the Flat Earth International Conference in Raleigh North Carolina November 9th and 10th! A Flat Earth show of mega proportions! His latest film Impossiball is an in-depth look at the Copernican Paradigm and answers many of the questions people have about the F.E. model and the lies of the heliocentric model. Why the Lies? It’s not complex it goes right back to the Garden! To those who condemn before investigation and to those who cite that scientists, professors, astrophysicists, and PhD’s are the only ones suited to tell us about our cosmology and reality, might I suggest that an Indoctrinated (not educational) degree in B.S. is still B.S. Great show! Many thanks to Robbie for his work and for joining us today! Much Love to all and God Bless! -Sean Caron
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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