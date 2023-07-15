Clashes on the Svatovo-Kremennaya front: AFU rotation disrupted by an ATGM strike
The fighters uncovered the AFU attempting to rotate their forces within their positions. At that moment, a precise shot from an ATGM team ended their attempt.
Shaky footage but great shot.
