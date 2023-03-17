I was an actor in a movie in Tijuana - Part 1

For more better quality videos check out,



Cross-border work isn't easy, but acting in a movie in Tijuana, Mexico is always an adventure. Getting there is half the fun. Spanish, pesos, tacos and taxis are just part of the excitement. Step into this visual diary of my two-day adventure going to set on an independent film in Tijuana. This is part one of a two-part series.... Enjoy!

