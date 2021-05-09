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Shocking: Canadian Preachers Artur and Dawid Pawlowski Arrested
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60 views • May 09, 2021
CANADIAN NEWS May 8, 2021 5:28 PM EST
The brothers have been charged for not complying with Alberta's public health orders and holding a gathering at their church earlier today.
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-artur-and-dawid-pawlowski-arrested-and-charged-for-gathering-at-calgary-church/
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The brothers have been charged for not complying with Alberta's public health orders and holding a gathering at their church earlier today.
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-artur-and-dawid-pawlowski-arrested-and-charged-for-gathering-at-calgary-church/
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY. 🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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