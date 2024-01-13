⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (13 Jan 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 January 2024)

▫️In the morning, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a group strike by high-precision long-range sea- and air-based weapons, including by Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities producing 155, 152 and 125-mm shells, gunpowder, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation repelled three attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 30th and 60th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, one tank, five motor vehicles, one Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system. In addition, one ammunition depot of the AFU 27th Missile Troops Brigade was wiped out near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by ground-attack aircraft, helicopters, and artillery repelled two attacks launched by assault detachments of the 5th and 13th Ukrainian national guard brigades near Chevonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 280 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 28th Mechanised Brigade, 46th Airmobile Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade, 112th and 122nd territorial defence brigades near Georgiyevka, Kleshcheyevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 320 Ukrainian troops, four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, eight pickup trucks, one Strela-10 air defence system, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on units of the AFU 58th Mechanised Brigade and 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novodonetskoye and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 110 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces delivered integrated strikes at manpower and hardware of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Rabotino and Zherebyanki (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of systematic strikes, the AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️Missile Troops and Artillery, attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the Groups of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation neutralised 107 AFU artillery units at firing positions, as well as engaged enemy manpower and hardware in 131 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down 21 unmanned aerial vehicles close to Veliky Vyselok, Olshana (Kharkov region), Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye, Georgiyevka, Gorlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Tokmak, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as intercepted eight HIMARS MLRS shells.



📊 In total, 567 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 10,641 unmanned aerial vehicles, 448 air defence missile systems, 14,588 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,202 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,704 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,376 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.