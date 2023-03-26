Huge surf exposes rare petroglyphs on Oahu’s North Shore

KHON2 News
March 14, 2023
Massive swell unveiled petroglyphs in the Pupukea area of Oahu’s North Shore.
Hawaii News, Hawaii Weather, Hawaii Sports
See more of the team that is Working for Hawaii on our website: https://www.khon2.com
Stay informed about Hawaii news, weather, sports and entertainment, subscribe to the KHON2 YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/KHONNews...
Check out our morning news podcast: https://khon2.com/khon-2go
Sign up to receive the latest Hawaii news in your inbox: https://nxslink.khon2.com/join/6sd/si...
Stay informed about Hawaii news, weather, sports, and entertainment! Follow KHON2 on our social channels:
/ khonnewshawaii
https://www.facebook.com/khon2news
https://twitter.com/KHONnews
https://www.instagram.com/khonnews/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a293GfwtFdY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.