🚨WW3 or Art of the Deal? Breaking Down Trump’s Erratic Iran Strategy - New Rules Geo

🚨WW3 or Art of the Deal? Breaking Down Trump’s Erratic Iran Strategy

Journalist Sharmaine Narwani joins us to discuss the upcoming US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman on Saturday.

These indirect talks look like U.S. theater to burn the diplomacy card and go straight to war.

Adding more below from today's update about Iran:

Iran’s top leadership reportedly green-light DIRECT negotiations with US but won’t surrender its nuclear program

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has relented and approved holding talks with the United States after top Iranian officials urged him to do so, the NYT reports, citing anonymous sources.





If indirect talks, the first round of which is scheduled to be held in Oman on April 12, are successful, direct negotiations between US and Iranian representatives may soon follow.

However, Iran would never agree with the US demands to shut down its nuclear program, former Iranian diplomat and participant of the 2015 nuclear talks Hossein Mousavian told the newspaper.

The Iranian missile program would also be off-limits in these negotiations.



