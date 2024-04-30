Create New Account
RIP American Dream: "You Will Own Nothing..." Build-To-Rent Neighborhoods
Puretrauma357
Really Graceful
This video is about the rise of build-to-rent neighborhoods, explaining how newly built, single-home developments are dominating the real estate market--and no, they're not for sale. Goodbye American dream, hello corporate landlord.

