4/17/2023: After attending the hearing on crime in New York City organized by the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government, brother Changdao and Prince Li shared their feelings that we, the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblowers' Movement, are victims of those federal government agencies weaponized by the CCP. We must let more people know about the persecutions that we have endured

4/17/2023: 众议院武器化委员会纽约现场听证会会场外，长岛哥和小王子讲述新中国联邦、爆料革命都是被中共武器化的联邦机构的受害者，我们要向更多人讲述我们被迫害的故事和经历

